UP Police slammed over handling of Hathras gangrape; 'being pressured', says victim's family

The Uttar Pradesh Police's seemingly bungled handling of the Hathras gangrape and murder has come under the scanner with many, both in the press and on social media, questioning why the body of the Dalit teen was hastily burned in the middle of the night and expressing skepticism on the police's claim that there is 'no evidence of rape'.

The victim, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras allegedly by four men on 14 September. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday issued summons to the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, director general of police and additional director general of police, telling them to be present before the court on 12 October to explain the case.

The court has also told media houses such as Indian Express, The Times of India, AajTak, NDTV, to produce the material and content on the basis of which they have reported on the cremation of the Dalit rape victim.

No rape claim finds few takers

Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar, speaking to PTI on Thursday, said, "The report of the Forensic Science Lab clearly says samples did not have sperm. It makes clear that there was no rape or gang rape."

But experts told NDTV that the samples were collected days after the incident " which occurred on 14 September " and sperm would thus not be present in the report.

A scientific officer at a government forensic department, who did not wish to be named, told NDTV, "The post-mortem report mentions old healed injuries to her private parts, though how old is not mentioned. The injuries would have healed during her medical treatment. The report does not commit to rape as it's not the cause of death and a serological examination report is awaited."

Earlier on Thursday, Hathras superintendent of police Vikrant Vir was quoted as saying, "The medical report from the Aligarh Muslim University Medical College mentions that there were injuries but it does not confirm forced sexual intercourse. They are waiting for a report of the forensics. As of now, doctors say that they're not confirming rape."

It should be noted though that as per a 2013 verdict of the Supreme Court and recent amendments, Section 375, which defines rape, was widened to include acts other than forcible peno-vaginal penetration or sexual intercourse.

The Uttar Pradesh Police's claims in the Hathras case have also been met with skepticism after it was reported that the police, in the wee hours of Thursday morning forcibly took the teen's body and cremated it.

In case you are wondering why the brutalised Hathras teen was cremated post midnight using petrol by the UP police. New claim she was never gang raped https://t.co/gvIK3QsY26 " Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) October 1, 2020

I wonder why the body was burned by the police in the middle of the night. https://t.co/wNVBOkV2a0 " Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) October 1, 2020

The family reportedly begged that the police allow them to take her body and perform last rites the next morning but could not even get a last glimpse of the teen, as they were locked in their home.

A piece in The Telegraph pointed out that such a tactic is usually employed by the police in cases of the militants' funerals and is often employed to avoid flare-ups.

An uncle of the 19-year-old victim told the newspaper he was standing outside the girl's home when "some policemen grabbed me and forcibly took me to the cremation ground and shot a video to show I had attended the funeral".

He said that after placing the body on the pyre "the policemen poured a liquid from a plastic container on the pyre and burnt the body". He added that no holy water ritual or mukhagni (a fire ritual) was done.

"People were protesting at various places along the highway in Hathras. The police clandestinely cremated her, instead of handing the body over, to prevent the funeral triggering an outpouring of emotion and anti-government protests," the victim's elder brother told The Telegraph.

Story continues