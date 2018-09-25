Police rescue red sand boa snake in UP's Moradabad, 3 held

Moradabad police rescued a rare Red Sand Boa snake and arrested three persons, who were trying to sell it. Acting on a tip-off, forest department officials and police reached a place where an auction was held in Moradabad. However, they failed in their attempt and were arrested on the spot. The sand boa, also known as Eryx Johnii, is a species of snake native to South Asia including India and Pakistan. Red sand boa snake is protected under schedule IV of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, however, smuggling and poaching is common. Apart from the medicinal properties, this venom-less snakes enjoy a huge demand in the international market as these are believed to bring good fortune.