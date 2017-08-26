Police Probe Sergio Aguero Assault Claim at Bournemouth

Police are investigating an accusation that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero struck a stadium steward while celebrating the winning goal in his side's 2-1 victory at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Bournemouth: Police are investigating an accusation that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero struck a stadium steward while celebrating the winning goal in his side's 2-1 victory at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling scored City's winner in the seventh minute of added time at the Vitality Stadium before running towards the visiting supporters to celebrate, where he was joined by several team-mates.

Stewards and police intervened to prevent supporters spilling onto the pitch and in a statement made to police after the game, a steward claimed he was hit by Aguero.

Police had not spoken to the Argentinian, who came on as a second-half substitute, about the incident by the time the City squad left the ground.

There is believed to be video footage of the incident, while photographs show a confrontation between the player and a steward.

City officials are privately thought to believe Aguero will have no case to answer.