Police Fortify Delhi Borders Using Iron Spikes, Nails, Barbed Wire

Continuing to beef up security at the borders of Delhi as the protests by farmers against the farm laws continue, the Delhi Police has now come up with further means to check the movement of the protesters, by installing iron spikes and wooden boards with big nails cemented onto the roads.

Visuals from Ghazipur on Tuesday, 2 February.

"“These iron spikes and nails are tyre-killers used to prevent the entry of tractors into Delhi. We are using these in the backdrop of what happened on 26 January and the violence that followed.”" - Senior Delhi Police officer

Visuals of the tractor rally held on 26 January had shown farmers using the power of their tractors to break through barricades and other obstacles in their march towards Delhi.

In light of that, Delhi Police’s iron barricades have now been further fortified by concertina wires as well as double layers of concrete slabs, further strengthened by pouring in concrete mix between them to make them difficult to move, IANS reported.

Visuals that emerged from the sites of the protests on Monday had also showed Delhi Police setting up more barricades and placing iron nails on the ground.

Earlier, police had dug up trenches across the roads and even parked buses and other heavy vehicles to prevent the movement of the farmers.

The protest sites on the Delhi borders now are marked by heavy presence of police and paramilitary forces in riot gear, apart from buses parked across roads to prevent more farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western UP from joining forces at the protest sites at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

Drones are being used to keep surveillance and intense checking is being carried out at border areas.

(With inputs from IANS.)

