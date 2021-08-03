UP Police files FIR against Lucknow woman for assaulting cab driver after video of incident goes viral

A FIR has been registered against a woman who was seen assaulting a cab driver in Lucknow in a video that went viral. The incident is from 30 July when the driver Sadat Ali Siddiqui and the woman in the video were at the Awadh Signal.

CCTV footage showed that the driver had stopped his vehicle at the signal and then the woman forced him out of the car and started slapping him. In one of the videos shared on social media, the driver also alleges that the woman has damaged his mobile phone.

The FIR was filed against the 28-year-old woman after a complaint was made by the driver at the Krishna Nagar police station.

Reportedly, the police had registered a complaint against the driver initially based on the version of the incident shared by the woman. Siddiqui alleges that he was kept in the lockup for 24 hours and the police refused to write his complaint. He and two other men were also fined by the police.

The FIR against the woman comes after the video went viral on social media and the hashtag #ArrestLucknowGirl was trending on Twitter. Several people had expressed their anger after seeing the video where the woman can be seen repeatedly hitting the cab driver.

This is wrong in so many levels. @Uppolice please look into this matter . If reports are true, why was a case was booked against the cab driver when it's clear that the girl was physically beating him up in presence of traffic 'police' #ArrestLucknowGirl pic.twitter.com/VeLm3gR57U " Praveen Angusamy, IFS 🐾 (@PraveenIFShere) August 2, 2021

Chairperson of the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal tweeted the video and urged the UP Police to look into the matter. She urged the police to investigate the case and take action against the woman for taking law into her own hands.

Other people on Twitter including Grievances Cell Chairperson of Congress Archana Dalmia also shared similar sentiments and called on the police to take action against the woman.

Can a woman abuse, threaten, assault & if this wasn't captured on video, she could have said that the man molested her & this was her self defence. Is @Uppolice sleeping or accepting this as new India? Important to #ArrestLucknowGirl & set precedent. pic.twitter.com/P4VN7RRp5B " Archana Dalmia (@ArchanaDalmia) August 2, 2021

