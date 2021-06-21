Police has details of foreign terrorists lying low in J-K, says DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Monday said two foreign terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been neutralised in two encounters in Sopore this year and the police has details of the presence of such terrorists who are still lying low.

Briefing mediapersons, the DGP said, "Three terrorists were killed in Sopore operation. It was a joint operation of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF. The terrorists were involved in several terror crimes. One of them, Mudasir Pandit has 18 FIRs registered in his name."

"Two foreign terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been neutralised in two encounters in Sopore this year. This clearly states that foreign terrorists are still present who are lying low. We have their details and are launching operations accordingly," stated DGP Dilbag Singh.

A terrorist, identified as Abdullah Asrar, a resident of Pakistan, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday. Abdullah is one of the three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who were neutralised in the encounter.

"Top LeT terrorist Mudasir Pandit, Pakistani militant Abdullah Asrar and Khurshid who was involved in the killing of three policemen, two councillors and two civilians recently and accused of several other terror crimes was killed in Sopore encounter," Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir told ANI.

Kumar also said that Pandit was active in the area in the last two years, while Abdullah had been active for three years.

"The killing of these terrorists is a big relief for the local population. They were trying to recruit the youth in the area," the IGP further said.

The DGP Dilbag Singh expressed concerns about the smuggling of weapons and drugs across the border.

"Weapon and narcotics have been smuggled in Kupwara and drones used to drop weapons from across the border. Other than that, there is no infiltration in the border," Singh emphasised.

Asked about whether political leaders are still in the custody of Jammu and Kashmir Police, the DGP said, "There is not a single political person who is in custody as of today."

Notably, the top political leaders of the union territory have been invited for an all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital scheduled to be held on Thursday. (ANI)