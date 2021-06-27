From Police Constable to Health Officer, List of Government Jobs to Apply this Week

If you’re looking for a government job, there are plenty of recruitments announced this week. Most of these vacancies are available for graduate candidates. The application process for some of these recruitment drives will close this week. From Haryana police constable to the National Defence Academy, here is a list of government jobs to apply for this week.

HSSC Police Constable recruitment 2021

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has notified the recruitment of 520 male police constables in the commando wing (group C) on its official website. Class 12 passed candidates can apply for this recruitment drive till June 29. The selected candidates will get a monthly salary between Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,100. Check exam details here.

UPSC NDA II recruitment 2021

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be closing the application process for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination on June 29. Those willing to apply must submit their application form on the official portal of UPSC. Class 12 passed students are eligible to apply for the UPSC NDA II exam. Check eligibility criteria here.

OSSSC Revenue Officer recruitment 2021

The Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has notified 586 vacancies for the recruitment of revenue inspectors on a contractual basis. Graduate candidates who have knowledge of computer applications as well as regional language Odia can apply for this job. The monthly salary is Rs 35,400. Read more about the job.

Delhi Govt Planning Department recruitment 2021

Delhi Government has announced jobs and internships for various posts in the Monitoring and Evaluation Unit of its Planning Department. The vacancies are available on a contract basis for director, joint director, deputy director, senior system analyst, young professional and intern. Interested candidates can submit their online application on or before July 20. Check how to apply.

CRPF AC recruitment 2021

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will begin the application process for the post of Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) recruitment on its official website from June 30 onwards. The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 25 posts. Selected candidates will get a salary up to Rs 1,77,500. Check details here.

IGCAR recruitment 2021

Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, has invited applications for 337 vacancies for various posts including Technical Officer, Stipendiary Trainee, canteen attendant, Upper Division Clerk, Work Assistant and Stenographer. Check educational qualification and post-wise vacancies here.

UP NHM recruitment 2021

The National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh, will begin the registration process for a six-month certificate course in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) training this week. The application window will open from June 30. A total of 2,800 vacancies is available for this six months long contractual training. After the completion of the training period, the candidates will be appointed as the Community Health Officer at Sub-Health Centers level Health and Wellness Centers on contract basis. Read more.

Indian Army NCC recruitment 2021

The Indian Army is hiring for unmarried male and female graduates for the NCC special entry scheme 50th course of its Short Service Commission (SSC). The application process has already been started on the official portal of the Indian army and will conclude on July 15. The selected candidates will serve the Indian Army for 14 years. Check details here.

