Police Commemoration Day: Date, History and All You Need to Know

Police Commemoration Day 2020 | India celebrated National Police Commemoration Day on Wednesday for the country's police personnel who lost their lives in the line of service.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to all police personnel who have lost their lives in India’s battle against the pandemic on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day 2020. He was present at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi and talked about how a total of 343 personnel had passed away this year while serving as corona warriors.

This National Police Memorial was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Police Commemoration Day in 2018. PM Modi tweeted to pay his tributes this year. He said that the Police Commemoration Day was about “expressing gratitude to our police personnel and their families all across India”. He added that all of us should respect and remember the police personnel who were martyred in the line of duty.

Police Commemoration Day is about expressing gratitude to our police personnel and their families all across India. We pay tributes to all the police personnel martyred in the line of duty. Their sacrifice and service would always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/69gkT1yH24 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2020

In another tweet, he said our police personnel always give their best without hesitation.

From preserving law and order to solving horrendous crimes, from assistance in disaster management to fighting COVID-19, our police personnel always give their best without hesitation. We are proud of their diligence and readiness to assist citizens. pic.twitter.com/fI2ptv3A1J — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2020

India began celebrating the national police commemoration day after 20 police officers defended the borders from Chinese attack in 1959. On 21 October that year, the Chinese troops had opened fire at the Indian soldiers in Ladakh. The altercation resulted in the death of ten of the Indian soldiers, while seven others were taken prisoners by the Chinese troop (http://ddnews.gov.in/national/police-commemoration-day-being-observed-across-country#:~:text=The%20day%20commemorates%20the%20sacrifices,the%20remaining%20managed%20to%20escape.). The rest managed to escape. Their bravery and loyalty to their nation is celebrated on this day.