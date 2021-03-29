Police chief visits field staff, distributes sweets on Holi

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Monday paid a visit to the personnel deployed across the national capital in view of Holi celebrations, an official statement said.

Shrivastava visited Dwarka, Palam flyover, Delhi Cantonment, Uttam Nagar Terminal, Vikaspuri Outer Ring Road, Peeragarhi flyover, Madhuban Chowk, Shanti Van , Raj Ghat, India Gate and Raj Path, it said.

He also distributed sweets among the personnel, the statement said.

The police chief also joined the staff at the central police control room (CPCR) at Shalimar Bagh, exchanged pleasantries and motivated them, it stated.

The statement said optimal visibility through integrated checking pickets, that included personnel from the traffic police, district police and the PCR units to check unruly and dangerous driving, made sure that COVID-19 guidelines were followed strictly on the ground.

Besides, a large number of woman personnel were also deployed on the around, including at specific places like women hostels near North and South Campus and PG accommodations in other parts of the city to check revellers, it said.