Police bust drug manufacturing unit in Manipur's Thoubal, 1 arrested

In one of the biggest seizures ever, police busted a drug manufacturing unit in Manipur's Thoubal district on August 17. The drug manufacturing unit was located in Moijing Awang Leikai area of Thoubal. Police have seized 184.644 Kg of suspected heroin and brown sugar worth more than Rs 160 crore. One person was also arrested in this connection. More than 184 kilograms of heroin worth around Rs 160 crore was seized from the spot. Heroin is an opioid whose sale and production is banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, in India. Further investigation is underway in the case.