UP Police arrests political leaders, organisations' members to instigate violence during CAA protests

While speaking to ANI in Lucknow on December 27, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, OP Singh spoke on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. He said, "We are not touching innocents and we will not spare people who were involved in it (violence). And that is the reason, we have arrested active members of many organisations, whether it is Popular Front of India (PFI) or any other political party.