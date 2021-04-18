Maha Remdesivir Row: Whys & Hows of Fadnavis’ Involvement in 5 Pts

Aishwarya S Iyer
·8-min read

While Maharashtra scales new highs of COVID-19 cases every day amid crumbling health infrastructure and shortage of medicines and oxygen, a fresh controversy has erupted over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Devendra Fadnavis trying to procure the Remdesivir drug from a firm in Daman.

The Maharashtra Police on 17 April claimed that it was probing a case of alleged ‘illegal’ export of Remdesivir by Bruck Pharma, for which, the Maharashtra BJP later claimed that due permission was obtained by the party to procure it to be donated to the Maharashtra government.

The Mumbai police, the BJP, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are now engaged in a war of claims and counter-claims over the controversy, with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) calling the BJP’s claims “suspicious.”

Here’s a rundown of the whole controversy in five points:

  • What racket does the Mumbai Police claim to be probing?

  • How did Fadnavis come into the picture?

  • What’s Fadnavis’ version? How did he get access to Remdesivir when the government does not?

  • Is it illegal for a political party to buy Remdesivir to donate?: What AAP says

  • What do the NCP and the Congress say?

What Racket Does the Mumbai Police Claim to be Probing?

In a press note released on 18 April, DCP Operations, PRO for Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Chaitanya S, explained what had happened on the night of 17 April.

He said that the police had “specific information about stocking a large quantity (60,000 vials) of Remdesevir medicine by a pharmaceutical company” which could not be exported due to an existing ban by the Government of India on the export of Remdesevir.

The police said that it was acting on specific information and that “the director of this pharmaceutical company was called by BKC Police Station for inquiry. A team from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) was also there at BKC Police Station. The Commissioner and Joint Commissioner, FDA, were also aware of this.”

How Did Fadnavis Come Into the Picture?

At around 11:15 pm on 17 April, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadanvis, Praveen Darekar, MLA Parag Alavani and Prasad Lad arrived at the BKC police station. Fadnavis enquired why the director had been called.

Explaining what Fadnavis told them, the police said, “He (Fadnavis) said permission was taken from Commissioner FDA to donate the stock of Remdesevir vials to the Maharashtra government, as Remdesevir stocked for export cannot be diverted to the domestic market without permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) or FDA.”

The police said that this communication was never shared with the police, which was therefore acting on independent information.

“Mumbai Police acted in good faith. The director of the pharmaceutical company was called for an inquiry in order to trace and seize a large quantity i.e. 60,000 vials, of the life-saving medicine Remdesevir, based on a specific input verified by facts,” it said.

These facts were explained to Fadnavis and the other leaders and the director of the pharma company was let off after being told he had to be present for inquiry whenever needed in the future.

Earlier, DCP Manjunath Singh had also told the media that the supplier was only called for an inquiry, and that it wasn't an arrest.

"There’s a shortage of Remdesivir in the state and black marketing is rampant. We had got information about this storage facility. Acting in good faith, we only wanted to verify the inputs. He (supplier) was called for an inquiry, it wasn’t an arrest." - DCP Manjunath Singh

Also Read: Amid COVID Surge, Prices of Remdesivir Slashed on Govt’s Request

What’s Fadnavis’ Version? How Did He Get Access to Remdesivir When Govt Does Not?

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "Four days ago Leader of Opposition Praveen Darekar and Prasad Lad had gone to Daman, to Bruck Pharma, and requested them to produce (Remdesivir) and supply it to us. They said that they can produce it, but won’t be able to sell it without permission. I then spoke to Union Minister Mansukh Mandviya, who got them to tie up with the Reddy’s so they could produce on a valid license. We then asked them to supply the medicine for Maharashtra but they neede more permissions. Accordingly, we got FDA's permission and spoke to the FDA there (Daman) and we were going to bring whatever we could to Maharashtra at around 2:00 pm today (17 April).”

Fadnavis added that a Maharashtra minister’s OSD had called the company officials and asked them “threateningly” as to how they could provide Remdesivar to the opposition party and not the government.

“At around 9:00 pm, ten people went to his house to bring him here to the police station. (After coming here) the DCP told us that they received some intelligence inputs that some exporters had 60,000 vials and wanted to verify the same. We showed them the permission letter from the FDA as well. He (DCP) said what he had to and that it wasn't communicated to them. Whatever said and done, the politics that has happened around this was completely wrong,” Fadnavis added.

Is It Illegal For a Political Party to Buy Remdesivir to Donate?: What AAP Says

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a statement alleged that Fadnavis had used the central government to give the exporter permissions to sell locally and that the BJP purchased the stock of Remdisivir from Bruck Pharma.

"It is illegal for a political party to buy drugs, medicines or any other articles for the purpose of donation. The shroud of charity can easily be used to bribe citizens hence our Constitution and Representation of the People Act 1951 have explicitly stated that political parties cannot do charity", the party said in a press release.

"Why were BJP leaders treated with so much deference while common citizens are threatened by the police. Earlier this year I tried to meet DCP Upadhyay, he made me wait, then his office demanded I leave my cell phone out and when I refused he did not let me enter his office. I had complained to the Commissioner but no action was taken. But here, BJP leaders are seen recording the meeting on their phones! Why does Mumbai Police not treat all citizens equally?", said Preeti Sharma Menon, spokesperson and national executive member of AAP.

“The AAP Mumbai team demands action be taken against BJP for indulging in hoarding and breaking the law by indulging in illegal charity,” she added.

Also Read: 24k New Cases in Delhi, Shortage of Oxygen, Remdesivir: Delhi CM

‘Mumbai Police Did the Right Thing’: What the NCP, Congress Say

Jayant Patil, NCP NCP minister in Maha Vikas Aghadi-led govt in Maharashtra, backed the Mumbai Police for ‘rightfully fulfilling their duty to check any supply malpractices/hoarding.’

He also added that the real question was if any leader, without any information to state government, local authorities, police, procure lakhs of life-saving drugs? “It’s a new low,” he tweeted.

NCP national spokesperson and minister Nawab Malik accused the BJP of trying to stockpile the medicine in the state, and that there was something suspicious behind two opposition leaders and two MLAs going to the police station to rescue them.

After his comments, the BJP sought the registration of an FIR against him for “spreading panic through false information” after he alleges that Centre was blocking supply of Remdesivir medicine to state, PTI reported.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Sachin Sawant in a blistering attack said, “What is the fault of the Mumbai Police? They had input that the stock of the medicine was with this pharma company and they were not given information about it. They were trying to investigate for two days. In a pandemic when there is a shortage of Remdesivir what do you expect from the police? Can't they call anyone for an inquiry?”

“We congratulate DCP Manjunath Singe and team for promptly performing their duty & Condemn act of BJP leaders,” he said.

Maharashtra reported 67,123 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest-ever for a day since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year. The total cases in the state reached 37.7 lakh and deaths have marked 59,970.

Also Read: When Do You Really Need Remdesivir? Does It Work?

(With inputs from PTI)

. Read more on Hot News by The Quint.Rahul & Mayank Smash Half Centuries, Punjab Post 195/4 vs DelhiMaha Remdesivir Row: Whys & Hows of Fadnavis’ Involvement in 5 Pts . Read more on Hot News by The Quint.

Latest stories

  • SpaceX's Next Crew Arrives In Florida For Earth Day Launch

    SpaceXs most international crew of astronauts yet arrived at their launch site Friday.

  • Ask The Doctor: COVID-19 Is Airborne, But Here's How You Can Still Protect Yourself Against The Virus

    In this article Dr Ravivarman has answered questions about Remidisvir, Sputnik V and the lancet report which confirmed that COVID-19 is air-borne.

  • Florida woman charged for allegedly threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris

    <p>Houston, Apr 17 (PTI) A 39-year-old nurse in the US state of Florida has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris, according to media reports on Saturday.</p>

  • Schools, Malls, Theatres Shut; Night Curfew Imposed: Bihar Goes Into 'Lockdown' Mode

    Nitish Kumar announces month's salary as a bonus to all health sector workers.

  • DRDO Hospitals to Start in Lucknow After Rajnath's Intervention, to Harness Tejas Tech for Oxygen

    Rajnath Singh is in constant touch with UP CM Yogi Adityanath over the serious situation in Lucknow which has nearly 45,000 active cases presently.

  • Why Bengaluru is Being Squeezed by Covid and What City Hotels Have to Offer

    Though it's behind Mumbai and Delhi at this time, experts say in a week or two the city could see very big numbers in terms of cases.

  • IGCAR Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 337 Trainee and Other Posts, Check Details Here

    Selected candidates will get paid between Level 3 (Rs 21,700 basic pay) and Level 12 (RS 78,000 basic pay) of the pay matrix accordingly

  • What The Fork: Kunal Vijayakar is No Vegetable Lover, But Thinks Gujarati Thali is the Perfect Meal

    The traditional Gujarati thali is like an abridged version of the Encyclopedia of Gujarati Cuisine.

  • Vivek Was a Fan of My Comedy, I of His: Actor Vadivelu’s Tribute

    Actor Vadivelu broke down saying that the demise of Vivek is “deeply saddening and unfathomable.”

  • Tech giants are happy to do Modi’s bidding in return for access to the Indian market

    The Indian leader’s autocratic tendencies do not seem to have posed great ethical difficulties for Facebook and Twitter Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, with Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, in 2015. Photograph: Bloomberg via Getty Images For decades, India was a poster child for democratic development: a poor, sprawling, ethnically diverse country that nevertheless had regular elections and peaceful transfers of power – the hallmarks of a functioning democracy – albeit with the flaws inherent in such a system, including a single dominant party – the Congress party. And then, in May 2014, Narendra Modi, leader of the BJP, was elected, swept to power on a standard-issue neoliberal platform of modernisation, privatisation and liberalisation of the economy, slashing welfare budgets, lowering corporate taxes, abolishing wealth taxes, etc. Modi’s election, wrote the august journal Foreign Policy, marked a critical milestone in his country’s development. He was “the first leader since independence to command a lower-house parliamentary majority that did not belong to the Congress party of India’s founders Mohandas Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. After 65 years, a dynastic founding party was subsumed by new blood.” But in the six years since his first election (he was re-elected in 2019), the journal continued, “it has become clear that his style of leadership poses an existential threat to the world’s largest democracy. Through his wildly successful promotion of Hindutva ideology, Modi is poised to remake India into a Russian-style ‘managed democracy’ – one retaining all the trappings of democracy while operating as a de facto autocracy.” Quite like Hungary, in fact. Looking at his record, Modi seems to have been following the playbook of Viktor Orbán, that country’s prime minister, except that Modi has added religious and ethnic dimensions to his programme. But the formula seems pretty similar, based as it is on a thumping electoral majority and weak parliamentary opposition. The formula is to promise economic reform and then, when that falters, suppress opposition, control mainstream – and then social – media and undermine the judicial system. To this Modi has added his own distinctive flourish: radical and sustained use of internet shutdowns to hamper the mobilisation of opposition. And, so far, the strategy seems to be working: last year, Freedom House, an organisation that continually monitors the health of democracies, had judged India to be a “free” society. This year, the country’s rating is “partly free”. All of which impales American tech giants, especially Amazon, Facebook, Google and Netflix, on the horns of an ethical dilemma. For them, India represents a huge market – bigger than China, in a way, because of the firm grip that the Communist party has on the operations of tech companies in its jurisdiction. The Indian market, being less centrally controlled, has enormous potential for growth. But in order to thrive there the companies must reach an accommodation with an authoritarian government that doesn’t brook criticism, never mind opposition. In February, Modi’s administration announced sweeping new rules to regulate social media firms, streaming services and digital news outlets. Companies will be required to acknowledge takedown requests of unlawful and violent content and misinformation within 24 hours and deliver complete redress within 15 days. In sensitive cases such as those surrounding explicit sexual content, firms will be required to take down the content within 24 hours and will also be required to appoint compliance, contact and resident grievance officers whose names and contact details will be shared with New Delhi to address official concerns. Each will also be required to set up a local office in India, which means they will have employees on the ground who can be arrested and jailed. For Facebook, with its long history of accommodating tyrants, this shouldn’t be too much of a problem. A recently revealed internal memo released by Sophie Zhang, a former employee who was a data scientist on the company’s “site integrity fake engagement” team, reveals how relaxed Facebook was about the activities of supporters of Donald Trump and foreign autocrats from Honduras, Azerbaijan and Ukraine on its platform. Zhang also observed “a lack of desire from senior leadership to protect democratic processes in smaller countries”. So Facebook’s boss and India’s prime minister will doubtless get along fine. After all, they’re both autocrats. Twitter, for its part, had a brief flirtation with defiance of the ruling regime. But in the end it seems to have bowed to the facts on the ground. At any rate, after it was pulled up by the government for non-compliance, the company blocked 1,398 of 1,435 accounts that had been flagged by the IT ministry for allegedly spreading misinformation about the farmers’ protests that had been enraging the government. In the end, of course, all of the US tech companies agree with Donald Trump on one thing at least: principles are for losers. What I’ve been reading Climate clashA truly remarkable and far-sighted essay by Helen Thompson on the Engelsberg Ideas site looks at the coming geopolitical fight over sustainable energy between China, the US and Europe. You dirty ratPut away the bleach: you can stop playing in the hygiene theatre. A terrific essay by Derek Thompson in the Atlantic on why you shouldn’t be obsessive about cleaning surfaces. Cruise controlA salutary piece by Zeynep Tufekci on her Substack blog on what we failed (refused?) to learn from the Diamond Princess cruise liner.

  • Karnataka reports biggest single day spike of 17,489 COVID

    <p>cases, 80 deaths Bengaluru, Apr 17 (PTI) Karnataka on Saturday logged its biggest single day spike of 17,489 new cases of COVID-19 and 80 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11,41,998 and the toll to 13,270.</p>

  • Bangladesh police opens fire on workers protesting over low wages at Chinese-funded power plant, 5 dead

    Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 17 (ANI): At least five people were shot dead on Saturday as police opened fire at workers of a Chinese-backed power plant in Banshkhali Upazila of Chittagong.

  • Let Kumbh Mela Be Symbolic Given Covid Situation, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    On Friday, 24 saints who attended the Kumbh Mela tested positive for Covid-19

  • Kejriwal Writes to PM Modi Over Delhi Situation, Seeks Centre's Assistance in Covid-19 Fight

    In last 24 hours, around 24,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Within a day, the number rose from 19,500 to 24,000.

  • As Covid Cases Fall With Mass Vaccination Drive, Israel Lifts Public Mask Mandate, Opens Schools

    Israel's coronavirus czar, Nachman Ash, said on Sunday that removing the mask requirement outdoors and reinitiating in-class studies was a calculated risk.

  • US, Japan pledge to strengthen Quad to build free, open, accessible, diverse and thriving Indo-Pacific

    <p>Washington, Apr 17 (PTI) US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have pledged to work with India and Australia to strengthen the Quad to build a free, open, accessible, diverse and thriving Indo-Pacific, as the two leaders discussed the impact of China’s actions on peace and prosperity in the region.</p>

  • Prince Philip Laid to Rest in Funeral Planned by Himself

    Prince Philip’s coffin has been interred in the royal vault of St George’s Chapel.

  • Rare Blood Clots in Some Cases After Covishield Shots: WHO Reviews 'New Syndrome'

    The WHO panel also suggested all countries to conduct safety surveillance on all available Covid-19 vaccines and share the information with local authorities and the WHO global database which is needed to support evidence-based recommendations on these life-saving vaccines.

  • Utilise Entire National Capacity to Ramp Up Vaccine Production, Says PM Modi After Review Meet

    PM Modi said that all necessary measures must be taken to ramp up the availability of hospital beds for Covid patients.

  • Punjab CM Goes in Damage Control Mode After Furore Over HC Order Quashing 2015 Sacrilege Probe

    The chief minister on Friday convened a meeting with PCC chief Sunil Jakhar and other cabinet ministers.