Police arrest students for anti-national post on social media in Uttarakhand, UP

Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh police arrested students from Dehradun and Ballia for their anti-national posts on social media. The country is mourning on death of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in the deadliest terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Some fringe and anti-India people trying to propagate on social media. Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Pal Singh said, "The UP police arrested a youth Ravi Prakash for allegedly posting objectionable remarks on Facebook in favor of Pulwama terror attack".