Police arrest man for smuggling peachicks

The Gujarat Police arrested a man who was allegedly selling peacocks in Vadodara. Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals team reached the spot, rescued two peachicks from the man and handed over him the police. The peachicks were not found inside his house but were playing with his hens. The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has now appealed to the Forest Department to take necessary actions and provide proper shelter to the rescued birds. It is illegal to capture, kill or sell the national bird peacock as per law. Peacock, being the national bird of India, comes under Schedule 1 section 2A of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Any person having possession of the bird can be punished with a jail term of upto seven years and Rs. 60000 or both.