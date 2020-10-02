Police, administration and UP govt tried to destroy evidence in Hathras case: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 2 (ANI): Speaking about the Hathras incident, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that for the first time, the police, administration and the government deliberately tried to destroy the evidence.



"For the first time, it was witnessed that the police, administration and government tried to deliberately destroy evidence in Uttar Pradesh and the district collector tried to threaten the family members (of the victim). The Chief Minister and the entire administration left no stone unturned to suppress the voice of the opposition," said Pilot.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Bhupendra Yadav condemned the incident saying that crimes against women are rising in north India.



"It's unfortunate that crimes against women are rising in north India. Our role is to act against perpetrators and raise awareness in society. We have swiftly acted in such cases and working with some NGOs to build an environment against sexual violence," said Yadav.

Meanwhile, a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was manhandled and stopped by Uttar Pradesh Police, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "It is such a big incident (Hathras incident). In a democracy, if a national level leader wants to go, if there is nothing to hide, then what's the point of stopping him?"

A case has been registered against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and over 200 others under section 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Act, according to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police.

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul and Priyanka were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police at Yamuna Expressway here while they were on the way to meet the Hathras incident victim's family, who had died while receiving treatment in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday. Gandhis were later released.

Both Congress leaders alleged they were manhandled and roughed up by police personnel while they were marching towards Hathras to meet the victim's family. However, Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh said that there was "no lathi charge" on anyone.

Hathras victim died in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. The post-mortem report reads that the victim suffered a fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending oedema". Also, the postmortem report denies rape charges. (ANI)






