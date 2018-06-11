Polavaram is biggest project in India: CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, while speaking in West Godavari district said that Polavaram is the biggest project in India. "I'm dedicating this project to the nation. Ours is the first govt to realise river interlinking in India. I'll complete this project by December 2019", said CM Naidu. He inaugurates diaphragm wall pylon of Polavaram project on Monday. The massive project has been granted national project status by the union government of India in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.