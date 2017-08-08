Poland's Wlodarczkyk's hat-trick of hammer throw world titles

London, Aug 8 (IANS) Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk completed a hat-trick of women's hammer throw world titles at the World Athletics Championships here.

Wlodarczyk, who won the event in 2009 and 2015, on Monday won the gold medal with a throw of 77.90 metres in her fifth attempt, adding the title to her two Olympic titles in 2012 and 2016, reports Xinhua.

China's Wang Zheng, who led earlier from the second attempt with 75.94 metres, settled for the silver, the country's first medal at the championships.

Another Pole, Malwina Kopron, took bronze at 74.96 metres and Zhang Wenxiu was fourth at 74.53.

--IANS

gau/sac