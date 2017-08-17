Poland to host Indian Film Festival

Warsaw, Aug 17 (IANS) Poland is set to host the Indian Film Festival for the first time from October 7 to 10.

The festival, which will be held here, has been organised by Indian Film Festival Worldwide (IFFW), read a statement.

"The Indian Film Festival is aimed to be a bridge between the Indian and Polish Film Industries devoted to a greater appreciation of cinema and culture by showcasing Indian Films to the Polish Audiences and opening new avenues of bilateral cooperation between the two countries via cinema," Ajay Bisaria, Ambassador of India to Poland and Lithuania, said in a statement.

R.C. Dalal, Co-Founders & Curators of IFFW, said the festival will be an annual event and this year, eight "path-breaking films from India" will be showcased.

The festival shall also witness the attendance of some award-winning filmmakers from India.

--IANS

ks/sas/dg