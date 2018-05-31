PokerStars India announce details to participate in GPL India

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) PokerStars India Pro and the country's first sponsored female poker player, Muskan Sethi, on Thursday announced the details of the Global Poker League India (GPL India).

Launched in collaboration with PokerStars.IN, operated by Sachiko Gaming in India, GPL India will reveal landing pages that will allow players the first chance today to pre-register to participate.

GPL India features six region-specific teams, each with a team manager. Muskan Sethi will captain the Delhi Diehards while Aditya Agarwal will lead the Kolkata Creators.

Each team will comprise two yet unnamed candidates selected by the team captain and two PokerStars.IN qualifiers.

GPL India will kick-off with weekly qualifiers on June 25 on PokerStars.IN. All six team rosters will be finalised by September 9.

Commenting on the league, Muskan said: "This is too exciting and I cannot wait for the GPL online qualifiers to begin on the PokerStars India website. GPL India is the first long run poker league in the country and the prize on the line is huge.

"It is important for any poker player to get the right platform to showcase his/her talent and PokerStars.IN and the GPL India rightly serves this purpose," she added.

The online qualifiers will run on PokerStars.IN for six weeks starting June 25, with each week based on GPL India's six regional teams namely the Kolkata Creators, Pune Alphas, Chennai Sharks, Delhi Diehards, Mumbai Jetsetters and Bengaluru Hackers.

--IANS

gau/vm