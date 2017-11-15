Poker league to launch second season soon

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) The Poker Sports League (PSL), a unique initiative which brings together poker enthusiasts from all across the world, is set to host its second season soon.

The PSL's inaugural launch earlier this year enabled organisers gauge the target audience and helped plans to boost the action during the coming Season 2.

With a Rs 150 crore commitment spread over eight years, the team owners have decided to continue their association with the league and 10 franchises have been signed for the next eight years with addition of two teams for bidding.

The prize pool this year is Rs 3.6 crore and the league will roll out with the online and live qualifiers from December onwards, leading to the final team selection in April 2018. The final will be held in Goa in May 2018.

This year 12 teams will consist of a total of ten players each, comprising of one mentor and captain, two pro-players, two from free live qualifiers, three from free online qualifiers and two wild-card entries.

Each team will have professionals and amateurs co-exist and will include imparting knowledge and skill to the younger lot.

