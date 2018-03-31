PoK residents protest against Pak brutalities

Residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) continue to protest against the Pakistan Army and the government, forcing the latter to stop cross border firing. The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and other political parties jointly held a protest rally from Tetri Mor to Mazarpur. The police carried out a baton charge and opened fire on the protesters. In retaliation, the locals attacked army posts and set them on fire. In Muzaffarabad, the inhabitants carried out a protest against police and army brutality. The protesters blamed the federal government and Prime Minister of PoK, Raja Farooq Haider for ceasefire violations and deliberately provoking India for cross firing. They also blamed the Pakistan Army for using civilians as human shields.