PoK activists slam 'Chinese desire' to occupy Pakistan land

As China once again blocked India's attempt to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist in the United Nations Security Council 1267 list, activists from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) criticised China's role in protecting Pakistan and its desire to colonise the country through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). "Both (China and Pakistan) are protecting each other... China wants to expand economically by using the land of Pakistan and that's why such steps are being taken. Pakistan doesn't care about its own people," Peer Riaz, a Pashtun political activist, told ANI. United Kashmir People's National Party's (UKPNP) Foreign Affairs Secretary said, "China is using Pakistan as proxy land. So, this is part of that Chinese desire."