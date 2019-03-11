PoK activists condemn Pulwama terror attack at UNHRC

Activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) have condemned the Pulwama Terror Attack and they asked Islamabad to dismantle all terror camps operating in PoK and parts of Pakistan. At a side event during the 40th Session of UN Human Rights Council here on Monday, while focusing on the threat of extremism and terrorism, the activists said that not only the region but the entire world is suffering from its menace. Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, Chairman of United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) blames Pakistan's army for using these terrorists for its proxy war against India. He said, "Pakistan's Army officials are now openly asking Kashmiris to stop using light weapons and go for suicide attacks. It is being openly preached by retired Army Generals. It is an alarming situation. We, people, love peaceful co-existence as our state is multi-cultural, multi-religious and multi-ethnic. If Pakistan is continuously promoting extremism and terrorism, our state will be divided into thousand pieces on the basis of sects." Misfar Hassan, another panelist and human rights activist from PoK said, "We have witnessed in the history in the last 71 years, that there has been attack and counter attacks and the cycle continues. The recent Pulwama attack both the countries came closer to the brink of war. Both powers are nuclear if anything goes wrong it could be proving catastrophic for the whole world. The events unfolded in the very day in Pulwama Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed the responsibility for this attack and later they denied it."