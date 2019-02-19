PoK activists condemn Pulwama terror attack

A pall of gloom gripped people in India and other parts of the world after more than 40 Indian Paramilitary personnel were targeted in one of the most heinous terrorist attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Jaish-i-Mohammad, a terrorist organization based in Pakistan, took the responsibility of the attack. This was a sinister plan by Pakistan to not only create security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir but fuel communal divide among the people. Dr. Shabir Choudhry, a Kashmiri author and activist based in London exposes Pakistan's malicious move to create fear psychosis among the people in Kashmir. Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, an exiled political leader from Pakistan occupied Kashmir has condemned Pulwama terror attack and asks Islamabad to stop harbouring terrorists.