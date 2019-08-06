PoK activist asks Amit Shah for legislative representation in JandK assembly

Prominent Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) Senge H Sering welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) being an integral part of Jammu and Kashmir (JandK), and asked the former to reserve legislative seats of Gilgit-Baltistan in JandK assembly. Sering also asked for legislative representation of PoK region in both houses of Parliament -Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. "We ask for representation in legislative bodies of India. Reserved seats in the newly-formed Union Territories should have representation from Gilgit-Baltistan. We should have representation in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha," Sering said from Washington.