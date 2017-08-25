Pogba wins Europa League Player of the Season award

Monte Carlo, Aug 25 (IANS) Manchester United's Paul Pogba was on Friday named UEFA Europa League Player of the Season for 2016-2017 during which his team won the tournament title.

The French midfielder competed for the award alongside his teammates, Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Armenian Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

"I'm really honoured to be the first to win the best player for the UEFA Europa League. Hopefully this season will be as good as last season. Let's see!" Pogba said earlier in the week upon collecting the award.

He was selected by a judging panel made up of managers and journalists.

Pogba, who scored along with Mkhitaryan the two goals in Manchester United's victory over Ajax Amsterdam in the Europa League final (2-0), made 15 appearances in the competition last season, scoring three goals and assisting one.

