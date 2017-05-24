Pogba, Mkhitaryan lead Man Utd to emotional Europa League triumph

Stockholm [Sweden], May 25 (ANI): Manchester United on Wednesday evening defeated Ajax 2-0 in Stockholm courtesy goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to win the Europa League, thus confirming their qualification for the Champions League next season.

The victory comes after a terror attack at Ariana Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday which claimed 22 lives and injured many more.

Pogba's deflected shot put United ahead in the 18th minute of the game before Mkhitaryan's sixth Europa League goal of the campaign in the 48th minute sealed the win for his side.

The trophy is not only the Red Devils' first in the Europa League, but also made them the fifth team to take home titles in all three of Europe's top club competitions, the Champions League, Europa League and the now-defunct Cup Winners' Cup, reports goal.com.

The Jose Mourinho's side are now the fifth team to claim the full quota of European trophies, joining the list with Ajax, Chelsea, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Chelsea was the last team prior to United to complete the historical treble when they won the Europa League in 2012-13. (ANI)