Poets Branded Naxals by Both Cong & BJP: What is Kabir Kala Manch?

Kabir Kala Manch, a group of artists singing songs of Bahujans and Karl Marx, have been branded “naxals” by both Congress and BJP.

On Tuesday, 8 September, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the Elgar Parishad case arrested three members of the group saying that they were in touch with senior leaders of CPI(Maoist), a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act “so as to spread the ideology of Maoism/Naxalism and encourage unlawful activities”.

Targeted by the State ever since 2011, this Pune-based cultural group has repeatedly been accused of having “Maoist” links. But what is Kabir Kala Manch and why does the State consider them as their enemies?

The predominantly Dalit-Marxists politico-cultural group was formed in Pune by activist Amarnath Chandaliya after the 2002 Gujarat riots to spread message of communal harmony.

The artists would take on government policies, demand for justice and call for democratic principles through their protest poetry and street plays. The group sings songs of resistance to protest against various issues such as the Khairanji caste killings, suicide of Rohith Vemula, untouchability, religious extremism etc.

‘Spreading Naxalism in Urban Spaces’: The First Tryst With the Govt

The first tryst between the KKM and the government dates back to 2011. During a crackdown, the Anti-Terrorism Squad in Maharashtra arrested members of the troupe and charged them under the draconian UAPA. Maharashtra, at that time, was ruled by a Congress chief minister.

