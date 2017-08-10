Poet, writer Vijay Nambisan no more

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Noted poet and writer Vijay Nambisan breathed his last on Thursday. The 54-year-old writer has been terminally ill for quite some time.

A graduate from IIT-Madras, Nambisan went on to win the first ever All India Poetry Competition in 1990, organised by the Poetry Society in collaboration with the British Council.

The writer co-authored with Jeet Thayil for his first writing along Dom Moraes for the poetry book "Gemini". Nambisan has also in his credit the translated works of devotional poetry of Poonthanam and Melpathur Narayana Bhattathiri. Some of his other books are 'Language as an Ethic' and 'Bihar is in the Eyes of Beholder'.

Literary personalities took social media platform Twitter to convey their condolences to the veteran writer.

"Radium decays, A bit at a time; Your poems have burned away, Line by half-line. Viyay Nambisan (1963-2017), genius who never received his due," wrote poet Jeet Thayil.

"Very sorry to hear the passing of the poet Vijay Nambisan. He was a wonderful writer, and human being, with a gentle, dry, wit," Ramachandra Guha wrote on Twitter.

