PNB Scam: Non-bailable warrant issued against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

A non-bailable warrant has been issued by CBI's special court against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in cases related to PNB Scam on Sunday. PNB in February detected the scam, wherein Modi and Choksi had acquired letters of undertaking (LoUs) separately to avail credit from various sources and did not repay the loan. The CBI received the complaint from the PNB on January 28 and a case was registered in the case on January 31. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday questioned former Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Harun Rashid Khan in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.