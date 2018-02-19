PNB scam: Mehul Choksi fled India after getting interim protection, says Petitioner seeking SIT probe

Vaibhav Khuraniya, who invested in the Gitanjali Gems, alleged that that Mehul Choksi fled India after getting an interim protection. Khuraniya is a petitioner seeking SIT probe in the PNB Fraud Case. Khuraniya stated that they had invested in Gitanjali and met Mehul Choksi in the process. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday suspended the validity of the passports of businessmen Nirav Deepak Modi and Mehul Chinubhai Choksi with immediate effect on the advice of the Enforcement Directorate in the wake of both being involved in a Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.