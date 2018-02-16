PNB Scam: ED raids Nirav Modi's properties in Jaipur

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids on jeweler Nirav Modi's properties, who is allegedly involved in the Punjab National Bank fraud case. ED also conducted raids at the Gitanjali Jewelery showroom in Jaipur. Earlier, the agency conducted searches at 17 premises of businessman Nirav Modi and Geetanjali Gems across India in connection with the same case. Today, former Allahabad Bank director, Dinesh Dubey, revealed that he had sent a note of dissent to then government and RBI against Gitanjali Gems, but he was directed to approve them the loan. He added that he resigned following the same. Yesterday, the ED also conducted raids at a showroom of Gili Jewellers in Thane's Viviana Mall and the boutique of Nirav Modi in Mumbai's Kala Ghoda.