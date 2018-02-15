PNB scam: Congress accuses Govt of inaction despite alert, Government assures action

The Congress on Thursday said that a whistleblower had alerted the government in 2016 about the Rs 11,500 crore banking fraud by fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ignored the tip. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said whistleblower Hari Prasad had written to the Prime Minister's Office as early as July 2016, alerting the government about the "biggest bank loot scam in 70 years" in independent India.