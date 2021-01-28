PNB Recruitment: Bank Recruiting for 100 Manager-Security Posts

Punjab National Bank(PNB) has invited applications for recruitment for the post of MANAGER-SECURITY in the officer cadre. Interested candidates can apply for the same on its official website pnbindia.in. Candidates can download the application form till 13 February 2021.

A total of 100 candidates will be recruited. Out of which 15 will be SC, 8 ST, 27 OBC, EWS 10 and General 40.

PNB Recruitment: How to Apply for Security Manager Post

Visit PNB’s official website pnbindia.in.

Click on the link ‘Recruitment’.

Download the prescribed application form.

Fill in all the required details.

Send via Speed/Registered post along with a copy of cash deposit voucher and copies of other supporting documents in the envelope super-scribed ‘Application for the post of Manager-Security’ to-

“Chief Manager (Recruitment Section), HRM Division, Punjab National Bank, Corporate Office plot no 4, Sector 10, Dwarka , New Delhi - 110075”

Note: Last date to post application form is 15 February 2021.

PNB Recruitment: Eligibility

Candidates applying should be of 21 years of age at least. The upper age limit is capped at 35 years.

Should possess a Bachelor’s degree from any University recognised by Government of India.

A Gazzetted police/paramilitary/ central police organizations officer not below the rank of Assistant Commandant/ Deputy Superintendent of police with minimum 05 year of service in grade pay of Rs 5400/- of 6th pay commission or at matrix level 10 of 7th pay CPC.

OR

An officer with 5 years commissioned service in Army/ Navy/ Air force in grade pay of Rs 5400/- of 6th pay commission or at matrix level of 7th CPC.

As per the notification, “Selection will be made on the basis of interview. An Essay/Letter drafting test will be conducted as part of interview to judge drafting skills of the candidates. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms do not entitle a candidate to be called for selection. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.”

