PNB Recruitment 2021: Application for 100 Manager Security vacancies begin at pnbindia.in

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the recruitment notice for Manager Security posts on its official website. The application window was activated on 27 January and eligible candidates can apply at pnbindia.in.

The last date to download the application form and cash voucher is 13 February.

Applicants must send their forms and cash voucher via speed or registered post only. No other method will be accepted and the last date for the receipt of application to reach PNB's office is on 15 February.

It is to be noted that the same date will be applicable for candidates hailing from far away areas as well.

Of the total 100 vacant seats, there are 40 seats for candidates from the general category. Twenty seven reserved seats for people belonging to the OBC category, 10 for the EWS category, 15 for SC and 8 for ST.

As can be seen on the cash voucher available on the site, candidates will have to submit Rs 500 as application fees. SC/ST candidates need to only submit the postal charges of Rs 50.

Here is the direct link to download and take a print out of the bi-lingual application form: https://www.pnbindia.in/Recruitments.aspx

Candidates need to hold a Bachelor's degree from any university that has been recognized by the Government of India SHAPE- 1 or equivalent in order to be considered eligible for applying. The salary of the Manager (Security) is going to be in the range of Rs 48170- 1740/ 1-49910- 1990/ 10- 69810 along with allowances such as DA and HRA.

The report added that candidates must be at least 21 years old and maximum 35 in order to apply. The selection is based on the conduct of an interview.

