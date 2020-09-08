PNB SO Recruitment 2020: Punjab National Bank releases notification for 535 posts; apply by 29 Sept

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released a recruitment notification for the post of specialist officer (Manager and Senior Manager) on its website - pnbindia.in. Eligible candidates can apply online by 29 September.

There are a total of 535 vacancies of Specialist Officers, of which 200 are for Manager (Credit), 160 for Manager (Risk), 50 for Senior Manager (Credit), 40 for Senior Manager (Risk), 30 for Manager (Treasury), 25 for Manager (Law), 8 for Manager (Civil), 2 for Manager (Architect) and 10 each for Manager (Economic) and Manager (HR).

Candidates applying for the post of Senior Manager should be between 25 and 37 years, while for Manager post the age should be between 25 and 35 years, Hindustan Times reported.

The upper age for reserved category applicants will be relaxed as per government rules.

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay application fee of Rs 850, while those from SC/ST/PWBD category will need to pay Rs 175.

The recruitment exam will be conducted in October or November. The schedule for the exam will be released soon, reported Indian Express.

Applicants will be selected on the basis of online exam and document verification. The exam will comprise of 200 questions and will have questions based on English language, business knowledge, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning/ logical ability.

For every right answer, there will be one mark. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The total duration of the exam will be 2 hours.

For further details on the PNB SO recruitment 2020, click here - https://www.pnbindia.in/Recruitments.aspx

Steps to apply for PNB SO Recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website - pnbindia.in. Step 2: Click on the 'Recruitment' link on the homepage. Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will need to click on apply link. Step 4: Enter all the required details, upload image, documents and pay the application fee.

Here's the direct link to apply - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/pnbsplomay20/

