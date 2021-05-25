PNB fraud case: Mehul Choksi reportedly missing from Antigua

Mehul Choksi goes 'missing'. Antiguan media says Choksi fled to Cuba. The fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi, who along with his nephew Nirav Modi is accused of allegedly perpetrating a bank fraud of Rs 13,600 crore on Punjab National Bank (PNB), had fled from India to Antigua and became a citizen there. Now it is reported that the man is missing from Antigua and Barbuda as claimed by his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal. TIMES NOW's Siddhant Mishra brings in more details. Watch the full video to know more about this story and stay updated with the latest news only on Times Now.