PNB Case: ED Attaches Mehul Choksi’s Assets Worth Rs 14.5 Crore

In a new development in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, the Enforcement Directorate issued provisional orders attaching assets worth nearly Rs 14.50 crore belonging to the Gitanjali Group and its absconding Director Mehul Choksi, officials said on Thursday, 4 February.

The assets comprise immovable properties including a 1,460 square feet flat in O2 Towers, Goregaon, a Mercedes Benz car in the company name and movable assets like gold and platinum jewellery, diamond and pearl-silver necklaces and high-end watches.

The action comes amid the ongoing probe into the money-laundering case against Choksi and others, three years after the ED entered the scene in February 2018.

Among other things, the accused were charged with cheating the PNB in connivance with some banks to fraudulently get Letters of Undertaking (LoU) which caused huge losses to the bank.

Previously, the ED had attached properties worth Rs 2,550 crore in the case in which Choksi's nephew Nirav Modi is also the prime accused, along with several of their family members, business associates and bank officials.

While Choksi has become a citizen of Antigua & Barbuda in the West Indies, Modi is currently in the UK fighting an extradition case to India.

