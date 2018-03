The Prime Minister's office has taken cognizance of a doctor in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, who has been treating patients free of cost. The doctor named, Ajit Mohan Chaudhary has been treating patients for free from past one month. Dr. Chaudhary said that every doctor in India should do the same for the welfare of the society. He also expressed his happiness over the news of PMO taking cognizance of his service.