PMJAY: Who’s Eligible, Who’s Not Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 2019 is a healthcare scheme which offers a cover of upto Rs 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care.

During a healthcare crisis, especially during the the COVID-19 pandemic, this scheme is essential for a vast population in India. Pre-existing diseases are also covered under this scheme.

In this article, we have listed eligibility criteria, documents required for enrolling in the scheme.

Who’s Eligible for PMJAY Health Cover?

In rural areas, the PMJAY health cover is available to:

Members of SC/ST households Families with no male member aged 16-59 years Beggars and those surviving on alms Families with no individuals aged between 16-59 years Families with a physically challenged member, no able-bodied adult member Landless households with members working as casual manual labourers Primitive tribal communities Legally released bonded labourers Families living in one-room makeshift houses with no proper walls or roof Manual scavenger families

In the urban areas, the PMJAY health cover is available to:

Washermen/chowkidars Ragpickers Mechanics, electricians, repair workers Domestic help Sanitation workers, gardeners, sweepers Home-based artisans or handicraft workers, tailors Cobblers, hawkers and others providing services by working on streets or pavements Plumbers, masons, construction workers, porters, welders, painters and security guards Transport workers like drivers, conductors, helpers, cart or rickshaw pullers Assistants, peons in small establishments, delivery boys, shopkeepers and waiters

Who’s Already Enrolled in the PMJAY Scheme?

How to find your name in the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY)?

The PMJAY scheme also applies to all beneficiaries who are already under the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) scheme. However, here’s how you can check if you are eligible for the PMJAY scheme

Visit https://www.pmjay.gov.in/ and click on ‘Am I Eligible’

Enter your mobile number and the CAPTCHA code and click on ‘Generate OTP’

Then select your state and search by name/ HHD number/ ration card number/ mobile number

Based on the search results you can verify if your family is covered under PMJAY

Alternatively, you can also contact the Ayushman Bharat Yojana customer care at 1800-111-565 or 14555.

What Documents Are Needed to Enrol in the PMJAY Scheme?

Below is the list of documents required to apply for PMJAY scheme:

Identity and Age Proof (Aadhaar Card/PAN Card)

Details of your mobile number, email address and residential address.

Caste certificate

Income certificate

Documents stating your current family status.

