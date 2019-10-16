PMC Bank scam: Will try our best to ensure that your money is returned, says EOW DCP to depositors

Punjab and Maharashtra Bank (PMC) depositors held protest outside Esplanade Court on October 16. City's Economic Offences Wing DCP Shrikant Paropkari addressed PMC depositors protesting outside Esplanade Court. He said, "No guilty person will be spared. You can come and meet me everyday. We will try our best to ensure that your money is returned to you." Last month, the Reserve Bank of India restricted the activities of the PMC Bank for six months and asked it to not grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowing of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits.

