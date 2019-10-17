PMC Bank scam: Expect Centre, RBI to provide credible solution, says Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh attended an event in Mumbai on Indian economy on October 17. Speaking on the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam, Singh said, "It's very unfortunate what has happened in the case of this bank. I appeal to the Maharashtra CM, the PM and the Finance Minister to look into this matter and resolve the grievances of the affected 16 Lakh people." He further added, "I expect the government of India, RBI and the government of Maharashtra to put their head together and provide a credible, pragmatic and effective solution to this case where 16 lakh depositors are trying for justice."