PM wishes U-17 World Cup teams

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed his best wishes to all teams taking part in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The tournament started on Friday evening with India taking on the US at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here in their campaign opener. This is the first ever FIFA tournament in any age group to be held in India.

"A warm welcome and best wishes to all teams taking part in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. I am sure FIFA U-17 World Cup will be a treat for football lovers," Modi said in a statement.

The India U-17 boys have created history by becoming the first from the country to take part in a football World Cup.

