PM should stop 'embarrassing' Pakistan with his statements: Ex-minister

Islamabad, Sep 19 (IANS) The Prime Minister should definitely put "our own house in order" but refrain from issuing statements that embarrass Pakistan internationally, former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Tuesday.

Khan took a dig at his own party's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Ali Abbasi and said no one had objections to "in-house cleaning" but government officials should stick to taking concrete steps instead of issuing statements.

"Pakistan is now accepting the same thing that India keeps saying (about it)," said Khan. "Has the Indian government or politicians ever acknowledged extremist violence happening there?"

Nisar was referring to recent statements made by Abbasi in which the PM had said that he backed Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif's statement that "our own house should be cleaned".

The former Interior Minister said that terrorists from Afghanistan come inside Pakistan and wreak havoc on the locals but neither Afghanistan nor the US had ever spoken about the need for in-house cleaning in Afghanistan.

