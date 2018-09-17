PM said 'Reform, Perform, Transform', motto of present govt: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu attended the Malta-India Business Forum at the Malta Chamber Of Commerce in Valletta on Monday. Speaking of the growing strength of the India economy at the occasion, VP Naidu said, "Over the last decade, India has witnessed a positive spring in stock market indices, foreign exchange reserves and public investment in infrastructure. Indian economy is growing at the rate of 8% plus. Currently it is the fastest growing, major economy in the world. The World Bank, World Economic Forum, International Monetary Fund, Asian Development Bank, Moody's rating have been confirming the same, that if we grow at the same rate in the coming near future India will become the third largest, strongest economy in the world. India has opened up, we allowed, in almost all sectors, Foreign Direct Investment. Government has also taken a policy to be business friendly." He further added, "The Prime Minister said 'Reform, Perform and Transform'. Transforming in every sense is the motto of the present government."