PM is responsible for gruesome, brutal act of Pakistan: Randeep Surjewala on BSF jawan killing

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Border Security Force (BSF) jawan killed in Jammu's Ramgarh sector. He said that Prime Minister Modi is responsible for these daring, brutal and gruesome acts of Pakistan. "Modi ji, Soldiers are India's soul. India's soul, Narender Singh, was tortured for 9 hours, eyes gorged out, legs cut, throat slit and shot by Pak. Narender paid his debt to 'Mother India'. Question is -Instead of sending "cricket bats" to Pak, when will u bat for our soldiers?," said Surjewala. Constable Narender Singh had gone missing after an exchange of fire that took place on September 18. The exchange of fire was held with Pakistan Army in Jammu's Ramgarh sector. He was later found dead by the security personnel.