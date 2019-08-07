PM to President, top leaders pay condolences to Sushma Swaraj

Senior BJP leader and Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, 67, passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack in the evening.

Sushma Swaraj sudden death shocked the nation, where millions adored her for her swift response to distress calls on Twitter from Indians in any corner of the world. Describing her death as a "personal loss", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a "glorious chapter in Indian politics has come to an end".