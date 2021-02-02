Is PM planning to start war with farmers? NCP on security

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over barricades and roadblocks being set up at the sites of the farmer agitation at Delhi's borders,the NCP on Tuesday asked whether he was planning to start a 'war' with the peasants of the country.

Maharashtra Minister and NCP's national spokesperson Nawab Malik also said that PM Modi must question China for all its wrongdoings against India 'if he is so keen on showing his strength'.

'Is Modi ji planning to start a War with the Farmers of our country? He should be reminded that they are our own countrymen who are fighting for their rights. If Modi ji is so keen on showing his strength, then he must question China for all its wrongdoings against our country,' Malik tweeted.

Sites of the farmer protest at Delhi's borders have turned into fortresses with the police beefing up security and putting up multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles. Barbed wire has also been put up to keep off people on foot.

The strengthened security measures at the agitation sites across the Delhi borders come after the violence during the Republic day tractor parade by protesting farmers in which 394 security personnel were injured. PTI ENM NSK NSK