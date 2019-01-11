PM to open 'Vibrant Gujarat Summit on January 18

Gandhinagar, Jan 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ninth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit themed, 'Shaping a New India', on January 18 as the state gears up for its flagship biennial summit, which pulls in the who's who of the business community, heads of states and policy makers from across the world.

Modi will be in Gujarat a day earlier on January 17 when he will throw open the global trade show at the convention centre, Mahatma Mandir, held parallel to the Summit.

He will be having one-on-one meetings with the heads of 5 states, Denmark, Czech Republic, Uzbekistan, Malta and Rwanda.

The Prime Minister will also be visiting the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run VS Hospital in Ahmedabad. In the city itself, Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Ahmedabad shopping festival held on the lines similar to Dubai shopping festival.

After inaugurating the summit, Modi will be participating in a round-table conference of the sovereign wealth funds, which is being held in the country for the first time.

He will spend an hour to discuss the prospects of huge funds getting invested in infrastructure projects of the country.

