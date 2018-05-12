PM Oli assures Nepal's territory will not be used against India

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale addressed a press conference in the national capital on Saturday. Gokhale informed that Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli has assured that Nepal's territory will not be used against India. He said, "Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli reiterated that Nepal will be sensitive to our concerns and that Nepal's territory will not be allowed to be used by anybody against India. PM Narendra Modi reciprocated the sentiments". Further, the Foreign Secretary stated that BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) summit will be held this year.